2019 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 19, 2019, 7:12 PM

Record
1. LSU 10-0
2. Ohio St. 10-0
3. Clemson 11-0
4. Georgia 9-1
5. Alabama 9-1
6. Oregon 9-1
7. Utah 9-1
8. Penn St. 9-1
9. Oklahoma 9-1
10. Minnesota 9-1
11. Florida 9-2
12. Wisconsin 8-2
13. Michigan 8-2
14. Baylor 9-1
15. Auburn 7-3
16. Notre Dame 8-2
17. Iowa 7-3
18. Memphis 9-1
19. Cincinnati 9-1
20. Boise St. 9-1
21. Oklahoma St. 7-3
22. Iowa St. 6-4
23. Southern Cal 7-4
24. Appalachian St. 9-1
25. SMU 9-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

