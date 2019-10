The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall and Virginia Tech will play a home-and-home football series in 2023 and 2024.

The schools announced the series Thursday. Virginia Tech will visit Huntington on Sept. 23, 2023, and Marshall will play in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech has won the last nine meetings and leads the all-time series 11-2.

