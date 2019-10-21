Tar Heels turning to Kim for field-goal attempts vs. Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will turn to Jonathan Kim for field-goal attempts against Duke. Coach Mack Brown…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will turn to Jonathan Kim for field-goal attempts against Duke.

Coach Mack Brown announced the move Monday, two days after a six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. Noah Ruggles missed a 35-yard field goal for the win to end the third overtime, then had a 44-yard kick blocked in the fourth overtime.

Ruggles, a sophomore, had made 10 of 16 kicks with a long of 49 yards. Kim is a freshman who has yet to attempt a field goal but put all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks against the Hokies.

The Tar Heels (3-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have seen six of their seven games decided by six or fewer points.

