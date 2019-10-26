SE Missouri State edges UT Martin 17-10

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Omardrick Douglas’ 32-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the game gave his team…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Omardrick Douglas’ 32-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the game gave his team the win as Southeast Missouri State rallied in the second half to edge UT Martin 17-10 on Saturday.

Douglas picked off UTM’s John Bachus III and ran for the winning score with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Later, Bydarrius Knighten intercepted Bachus again with two seconds left to seal the victory.

Daniel Santacaterina had 127 yards passing for the Redhawks (5-3, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Backup QB Joe Pyle replaced Santacaterina in the second half and ran for a score.

Kendrick Tiller kicked a 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter but UTM answered with a touchdown and a field goal and the Redhawks trailed 10-3 at halftime.

Pyle broke for his 61-yard touchdown run on the third play of the second half, evening the score 10-all. UTM’s Ryan Courtright missed a 23-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Tiller had a 46-yard attempt blocked early in the fourth.

Bachus had 284 yards and a score passing for the Skyhawks (5-3, 4-1).

