No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 19 Michigan resume rivalry, end series

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) at No. 19 Michigan (5-2), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Notre Dame by 1.

Series record: Michigan leads 24-18-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Fighting Irish need a win to keep their hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Jim Harbaugh desperately needs a signature win after losing eight straight games against top-10 teams and 10 of 11 in four-plus seasons with the Wolverines.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame’s offense versus Michigan’s defense. The Fighting Irish are averaging nearly 40 points over their last three games with a balanced offense. The Wolverines’ losses came after giving up three touchdowns by the middle of the second quarter at Penn State and four touchdowns in the first half at Wisconsin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Notre Dame: RB Tony Jones Jr. is coming off a career-high 176 yards rushing in last week’s win over USC.

Michigan: WR Ronnie Brown. The team’s most dependable receiver this season dropped a pass in the end zone trailing by seven late in last week’s game.

FACTS & FIGURES

The schools renewed their rivalry with a two-game contract that ends Saturday night and they haven’t announced future matchups. … Notre Dame has held 20 straight teams to 30 or fewer points, the longest streak in major college football. … Michigan’s last win against a top-10 team was Oct. 1, 2016, against No. 8 Wisconsin. … Notre Dame has scored each time it has been inside the 20 with 19 touchdowns and three field goals. … Michigan’s last loss at home was against Ohio State in 2017. … The Fighting Irish haven’t had a running back lose a fumble in 1,242 carries, dating to Nov. 21, 2015, for the longest streak at the top tier of college football. … With nine lost fumbles this year, the Wolverines rank among the worst in the nation. … Notre Dame’s Ian Book has the highest rating (174.3) among Power Five quarterbacks since the start of last year. … Michigan allows fewer than four tackles for losses per game, ranking among national leaders.

