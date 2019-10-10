No. 5 LSU to test hi-scoring offense vs. No. 7 Florida

No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0), Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Line: LSU…

No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0), Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Line: LSU by 13.

Series record: Florida leads 33-29-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are in position to contend for their respective division titles in the SEC and a College Football Playoff berth. While a first loss in a top-10 clash won’t necessarily eliminate either team from contention, it’ll leave little to no margin for error going forward.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU’s high-scoring spread offense, averaging 571 yards and 54.6 points per game, against a Florida pass defense that has a nation’s best 12 interceptions, with 11 in its past four games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Florida: S Shawn Davis has three interceptions, including a one-handed snag in a victory over Auburn last week. His other two interceptions helped fuel a comeback victory at Kentucky.

LSU: QB Joe Burrow continues to make a case for Heisman Trophy consideration, averaging an SEC-best 372.8 yards passing per game to go with 22 touchdowns passing, which ranks second in the SEC.

FACTS & FIGURES

The last time each team was ranked in the top 10 when they played one another was in 2015, when then-No. 6 LSU beat No. 8 Florida 35-28 in Tiger Stadium. … Florida is 4-1 against ranked opponents under second-year coach Dan Mullen, 3-1 against top-10 teams. … After beating then-No. 7 Auburn last week, the Gators are seeking a second-straight victory over a top 10 opponent for the first time since 2012. … Florida has won 10 straight including the end of last season. … Gators QB Kyle Trask is 66 of 92 (71.7 percent) for 841 yards and six touchdowns to go with two TDs rushing since taking over for injured season-opening starter Feleipe Franks. … LSU has won five of its past six against a top 10 opponent. … The Tigers have scored more than 40 points in each of their first five games for the first time in school history. … The SEC’s top two in yards receiving per game are LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase (112.8) and Justin Jefferson (109.4). … LSU has driven for a touchdown in less than three minutes 26 times this season.

