Louisville rallies before holding off Virginia 28-21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Micale Cunningham and Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Micale Cunningham and Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) converted a late third-quarter fumble recovery into Cunningham’s 25-yard scoring run with 14:22 remaining for a 21-14 lead. Hawkins added a 17-yard TD with 2:46 left for a two-touchdown cushion that proved critical as the Cavaliers (5-3, 3-2) made a last charge.

Bryce Perkins’ 4-yard scoring pass to Tavares Kelly made it 28-21 with 21 seconds left, and Virginia recovered the onside kick two seconds later at the Louisville 41. The Cavs managed just one more yard, and Perkins’ deep pass to the end zone fell incomplete in the rain as time expired.

“It was reminiscent of the Miami game to throw a ball into the end zone at the end,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, referring to his team’s 17-9 loss on Oct. 11. “We didn’t make enough plays and obviously I haven’t coached our team well enough to make plays in settings on the road to compensate from being away from home.”

Cunningham’s shovel pass to Tutu Atwell went for a 77-yard TD and a 7-7 tie. Hawkins also had a 2-yard TD run as the Cardinals outgained Virginia 360-311 on a cool, soggy day. With the Cardinals’ 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in attendance for homecoming, Louisville moved within a game of becoming bowl eligible after finishing 2-10 last season.

“I was really proud of our guys, proud of our team how they continue to fight,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “In the second quarter, we’re backed up and never could get out of there. Nobody hung their head when we came in down seven at halftime, and we had a good game plan coming out in the second half.”

Virginia’s Wayne Taulapapa rushed for two touchdowns while Perkins completed 24 of 41 passes for 233 yards with an interception. But the Cavs lost for the third time in four games and missed a chance to stay firmly atop the ACC’s Coastal Division.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: Just as the Cavaliers appeared back in gear after routing Duke, they took a step back by letting underdog Louisville off the hook. They couldn’t contain Louisville’s speed and committed two turnovers, one that snuffed a chance to pad a first-half lead with the other leading to the go-ahead TD.

Louisville: The Cardinals have room for improvement but enter a bye one game closer to bowl eligibility, a scenario that seemed impossible when the season started. After struggling against Clemson’s defense, Cunningham’s arm and quick feet helped them overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit and break through against Virginia’s eighth-ranked defense.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Concludes its road schedule at North Carolina next Saturday.

Louisville: Visits Miami on Nov. 9 in the first meeting between the schools since the Cardinals won 31-13 in their inaugural ACC game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.