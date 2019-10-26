Illinois St dominates 2nd half, forces 3 fumbles in 24-7 win

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson and Jeff Proctor rushed for touchdowns as Illinois State turned three fumbles into second-half…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson and Jeff Proctor rushed for touchdowns as Illinois State turned three fumbles into second-half points, defeating Indiana State 24-7 on Saturday.

The Redbirds (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) went into halftime tied 7-7 as Indiana State knotted the score with a 6-yard pass from Kurtis Wilderman to Dante Hendrix with 19 seconds left in the half.

Illinois State, ranked seventh in the FCS Coaches Poll, dominated the second half, forcing three Sycamores (3-5, 1-3) fumbles. The first resulted in a 38-yard Sam Feniason field goal.

Robinson broke free for a 77-yard TD run after the second, and the third and final fumble recovery led to Proctor’s score from the 1.

Aaron Mends forced a fumble on Indiana State’s fourth play after halftime with Jason Lewan recovering. John Ridgeway forced the second fumble, ending an Indiana State threat by tackling Michael Haupert at the 12, with Ty DeForest recovering. And on the ensuing kickoff, the Sycamores’ Chris Childers mishandled the catch and Clayton Isbell fell on the ball for Illinois State.

