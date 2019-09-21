Wofford runs past Gardner-Webb to earn 1st win, 49-10

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Newman passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and another…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Newman passed for 67 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and another score as Wofford picked up its first win of the season, rolling past Gardner-Webb 49-10 in a nonconference game Saturday night.

After starting the season ranked No. 8 in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Terriers lost their opener to South Carolina State, 28-13, and were upset by Samford 21-14.

Wofford’s Blake Morgan opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Jacquez Allen added a 46-yard run for a score at the end of the first quarter. Newman connected with T.J. Luther on a 62-yard touchdown pass as the Terriers built a 28-3 lead at halftime.

Wofford (1-2) rushed for 490 yards against the Bulldogs in a 45-14 win a year ago. Saturday, the Terriers ran for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Morgan had two scores and gained 67 yards on 10 carries. Newman carried 11 times.

Gardner-Webb (1-3) was held to just nine yards on the ground. Kalen Whitlow was 13-of-21 passing for 201 yards.

