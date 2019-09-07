Williams leads Campbell to 1st win, 38-24 over D-II Shaw

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns as Campbell got its first win of the season,…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns as Campbell got its first win of the season, rolling over Division II Shaw 38-14 on Saturday.

Williams was 18 of 24 for 235 yards passing with two touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 86 yards and another score.

Shaw struck first when Sidney Gibbs broke for a 31-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Johnathan Hawkins bulled his way in from the 2 late in the first quarter and Williams added all three of his TDs in the second quarter to go ahead 28-7. Hawkins added another 2-yard TD run to wrap up the scoring with 1:45 remaining in the game.

Caleb Snead caught five passes for 90 yards and one score for the Fighting Camels.

Gibbs finished with 82 yards rushing on 10 carries. Torrin Campbell threw for 173 yards and a score.

Campbell (1-1) lost to Troy 43-14 in the season opener. The Camels will take a week off before facing Davidson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.