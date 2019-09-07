Udinski throws 4 TD passes, VMI routs Mars Hill, 63-21

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw four touchdown passes and Alex Ramsey ran for two more as VMI won…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw four touchdown passes and Alex Ramsey ran for two more as VMI won its first home opener since 2015 by routing Division II Mars Hill, 63-21 on Saturday.

Udinski hooked up with Javeon Lara on a 50-yard touchdown in a 56-17 loss at Marshall last week and found him with two more against the Mountain Lions, including a 26-yard strike less than three minutes into the game. Lara led the team with seven touchdown catches a year ago and had a 12-yard snare in the third quarter to give him three through the first two games.

VMI (1-1) wore a tribute to former player and coach Tim Maypray on their helmet for the home opener. Maypray was a standout wide receiver at the school and later in the Canadian Football League with Montreal, winning the Grey Cup in 2010, and with Ottawa. He served as running back coach for the Keydets before moving on to coach at Davidson College. Maypray, 30, died in January.

Ramsey ran eight yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter and added a six-yard score in the third. Chima Kpaduwa capped the day with a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Keydets finished with 220 yards on 35 carries.

Udinski was 17 of 29 for 264 yards without an interception

James Urzua was 13 of 25 for 156 yards to lead Mars Hill, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Mountain Lions managed just 61 yards on 38 carries.

