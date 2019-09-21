South Dakota beats Northern Colorado 14-6

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Austin Simmons passed for 185 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and South Dakota won its…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Austin Simmons passed for 185 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and South Dakota won its first game of the year 14-6 over Northern Colorado.

Simmons also ran 17 times for 63 yards for the Coyotes (1-3). Kai Henry added 60 yards rushing on nine carries.

South Dakota opened the scoring in the second quarter on Simmons’ 10-yard TD pass to Connor Herrmann.

Milo Hall’s 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the third quarter for the Bears (0-4). Patrick Nassiat’s extra point attempt was blocked and Northern Colorado trailed 7-6.

Ben Klett barreled into the end zone on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 14-6 for the Coyotes.

Jacob Knipp passed for 184 yards, Hall finished with 73 yards rushing on 20 carries and Jaren Mitchell caught four passes for 70 yards for the Bears.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.