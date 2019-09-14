Robinson leads Illinois State over Eastern Illinois 21-3

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Illinois State beat Eastern Illinois 21-3 on Saturday. It…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Illinois State beat Eastern Illinois 21-3 on Saturday.

It was Robinson’s second straight game with three TD runs for the FCS 13th-ranked Redbirds (2-1), who won their 12th straight home opener.

Robinson had a pair of short scoring runs in the first half and broke loose with a 52-yard score early in the third quarter that capped the scoring. He finished with 146 yards rushing on 23 carries. Jeff Proctor had 71 yards on the ground and Brady Davis added another 39 yards on 10 carries and was 5-of-11 passing for 31 yards.

Illinois State held Eastern Illinois (0-3) to 197 yards of offense and sacked Johnathan Brantley six times. The Panthers crossed into Illinois State territory just twice in the second half. One drive ended on Josh Delgado’s missed 29-yard field goal attempt, and the second stalled at the Redbirds 25 with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7.

Delgado kicked a 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.