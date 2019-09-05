No. 4 Oklahoma looks to build off Hurts’ dynamic debut

South Dakota (0-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (FOX pay-per-view) Line: No line. Series record:…

South Dakota (0-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (FOX pay-per-view)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma wants to build on Jalen Hurts’ dynamic debut. In his first game since transferring from Alabama, the senior quarterback posted 508 total yards and six touchdowns to help the Sooners beat Houston. Oklahoma can’t afford to look anything less than dominant against an FCS opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma offensive line vs. South Dakota defensive line: Oklahoma likely won’t want to put Hurts in harm’s way, and they probably don’t want him to have close to the 16 carries he had last week, so running backs could get most of the action. That means traditional running plays, which requires strong line play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. Sermon had 91 yards on 11 carries in the opener against Houston, and he could get more action this week. Brooks, Oklahoma’s leading rusher last season, had only four carries last week. This could be the week he gets back to his previous form, running for 1,056 yards last season while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

South Dakota: QB Austin Simmons. The senior passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Montana. He passed for 3,124 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley turned 36 years old on Thursday. … South Dakota coach Bob Nielson has 202 career wins. … Oklahoma averaged 11.25 yards per play against Houston, the third-highest average in school history. … Hurts ran for 176 yards last week. … Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb surpassed 2,000 career yards receiving on Sunday. … This will be Oklahoma’s fifth game against a current FCS program since 1952.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.