Newman, Morgan carry Wofford past VMI in SoCon battle, 51-36

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Joe Newman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and Blake Morgan ran for…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Joe Newman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and Blake Morgan ran for two scores as Wofford won its second straight game, knocking off VMI 51-36 in a Southern Conference battle Saturday afternoon that was delayed for two hours due to lightning.

Wofford lost its SoCon opener to Samford in Week 2 but knocked off Gardner-Webb in a nonconference game a week ago to snap a two-game losing streak. The win is its eighth straight over the Keydets.

The Terriers piled up 439 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Newman was 5 of 8 for 142 yards passing and ran 10 times for 97.

VMI drove 68 yards in eight plays on the first series of the game and Alex Ramsey capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge. After Ryan Lovelace raced 37 yards for a touchdown to tie, the game went into a weather delay.

Once play resumed, Grant Clemons booted a 37-yard field goal to give VMI the lead, 10-7, but Wofford scored four straight touchdowns to take a 35-24 lead at halftime.

Alex Ramsey ran for 207 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns for VMI. Reece Udinski was 25 of 38 for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.