Marshall dismisses RB Tyler King from football team

The Associated Press

September 9, 2019, 11:05 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall running back Tyler King has been dismissed from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules and policies.

Marshall’s athletic department announced the move Monday.

King led Marshall in rushing in each of the past two seasons. The junior had split duties with Brenden Knox this year.

Marshall (1-1) hosts Ohio (1-1) on Saturday night.

