Lance leads NDSU to 23rd straight win, 38-7

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more and North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 38-7 on Saturday for the Bison’s 23rd consecutive victory, the longest current streak in Division I.

Lance, who accounted for six touchdowns in the freshman’s starting debut against Butler last week, was 11-of-15 passing for 162 yards and rushed for a game-high 95 yards on 16 carries against the Fighting Hawks (1-1).

Lance’s 2-yard toss to Ben Ellefson gave the FCS top-ranked Bison (2-0) a 21-7 halftime lead. Lance’s 14-yard run made it 38-7 with under 10 minutes to play.

NDSU outgained North Dakota 428-216.

This was the 112th meeting between the instate rivals but the first since Sept. 19, 2015, when NDSU won in the first Division I matchup between the programs.

North Dakota is playing as an FCS independent and will join NDSU and rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020.

