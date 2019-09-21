Lance, defense lead FCS top-ranked NDSU to 25th straight win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance rushed for a pair of touchdowns and two fourth-quarter interceptions boosted FCS top-ranked North…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance rushed for a pair of touchdowns and two fourth-quarter interceptions boosted FCS top-ranked North Dakota State to a 27-16 victory over fourth-ranked UC Davis on Saturday, extending the Bison’s win streak to 25 games.

Michael Tutsie intercepted Jake Maier at the Bison 2 on a third-and goal with 6:44 remaining. UC Davis (3-3) got the ball back about three minutes later but Maier’s pass was deflected by lineman Derrek Tuszka into the hands of teammate Cole Karcz to put the Bison at the Aggies 18. Three plays later, Lance ran over a defender to score on a 9-yard keeper.

Lance gave the Bison (4-0) the lead for good midway at 14-10 through the second quarter on a 1-yard run. A 50-yard punt return by Trevor Heit helped set up a 2-yard run by Adam Cofield and Griffin Crosa kicked two field goals. Ty Brooks rushed for 104 yards on 11 carries.

Maier was 29 of 48 for 312 yards passing and a touchdown to Wes Preece and moved up to No. 2 on the school’s career passing yards and attempts list but was intercepted three times. Jared Harrell caught 12 passes for 102 yards with the Aggies outgaining the Bison 422-354 in total yards. Max O’Rourke kicked three field goals, including a career-long 48-yarder.

