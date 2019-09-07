Kentucky QB Wilson leaves game with left leg injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson left Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan with a left leg injury…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson left Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan with a left leg injury sustained on a horse collar tackle.

Eagles defensive lineman Turan Rush tackled the junior on a 19-yard run to the EMU 44 late in the third quarter and received a personal foul penalty for the hard tackle. Kentucky was called for illegal formation on the same play as penalties offset.

Wilson was briefly on his knees before laying on the turf to be observed by team medical personnel. His left leg was placed in a brace and he was lifted onto a cart that carried him off for observation.

Spectators chanted Wilson’s name and several teammates came over to shake his hand before he was carted off to cheers.

