Gordon, No. 22 Washington State hosts FCS Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado (0-1) at No. 22 Washington State (1-0), Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network).

Line: No Line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington State is looking to avoid an upset at the hands of FCS Northern Colorado, and remain undefeated. Washington State was upset by Eastern Washington and Portland State of the FCS Big Sky Conference in recent years.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, in his first start, threw for 420 yards and five touchdowns in a rout of New Mexico State. Northern Colorado, which lost 35-18 to San Jose State, will be hard pressed to stop WSU’s Air Raid offense that piled up 618 yards last weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Colorado: Collin Root kicked three field goals for the Bears against SJSU. Justice Littrell forced a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Brandon Biggs for a Bears’ touchback.

Washington State: Gordon was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after completing 29 of 35 passes and leading the Cougars to points on all nine drives he started. Tackle Liam Ryan was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week for anchoring the line. Receivers Rodrick Fisher, Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr. are locked in a fierce battle for two starting jobs as outside receivers.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington State is the only Pac-12 team with four shutouts in the past six years. … Coach Mike Leach has 50 wins at WSU, third in program history. … WSU RB Max Borghi is from Arvada, Colorado. … WSU is 14-1 at home since the 2017 season. … Northern Colorado produced just 287 yards of offense in the loss at San Jose State. … Northern Colorado coach Earnest Collins Jr. is 26-63 in his ninth season at the Greeley school. … The Bears were picked to finish last in the Big Sky.

