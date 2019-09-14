Fordham rallies to defeat Bryant 29-14

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zach Davis rushed for 140 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and Fordham rallied in the…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zach Davis rushed for 140 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and Fordham rallied in the final period to defeat Bryant 29-14 on Saturday.

The Rams (1-2) scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-6 deficit. After Fordham’s Andrew Mevis kicked his third field goal of the game, Fo Kokosioulis caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Tim DeMorat to give the Rams their first lead, 15-14. Davis scored on a 48-yard run and the Rams had an eight-point cushion at 22-14. Fordham then held on downs in Bryant territory and two plays later DeMorat ran 20 yards for a touchdown and the final margin.

The Fordham defense, led by Rya Greenhagan with seven solo tackles and three assists, held Bryant (0-3) to 238 yards of offense.

The Bulldogs’ Daniel Adeboboye carried 22 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chris Hindle completed 14 of 25 passes for 137 yards and his 38-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Frederick gave Bryant a 14-6 lead early in the third quarter.

DeMorat completed 15 of 33 passes for 187 yards with an interception and the one touchdown. He was sacked four times.

