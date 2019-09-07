Flacco accounts for 4 TDs, Towson routs NC Central 42-3

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tom Flacco threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just three quarters to…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tom Flacco threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in just three quarters to help Towson rout North Carolina Central 42-3 on Saturday night.

It was the home opener for the Tigers (2-0), who had jumped three spots to No. 8 in the FCS poll following their 28-21 come-from-behind victory over The Citadel in the season opener. It’s the highest ranking for Towson since the 2014 preseason and 2013 regular season.

The younger brother of former Baltimore Ravens and current Denver Broncos quarterback Joe, Flacco was 15 of 22 for 228 yards passing. He ran for a 17-yard touchdown and threw a pair of scores to Shane Leatherbury and another to Darian Street. Yeedee Thaenrat ran for a 6-yard touchdown and Keon Paye scored on a 38-yard interception return for the Tigers. Shane Simpson had 89 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Adrian Olivo kicked a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for North Carolina Central (0-2).

