Dantonio can tie record when No. 19 Spartans host WMU

Western Michigan (1-0) at No. 19 Michigan State (1-0), Saturday at 7:40 p.m. EDT (BTN).

Line: Michigan State by 16.

Series record: Michigan State leads 13-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio made it clear he wasn’t pleased with the offensive performance in last week’s 28-7 win over Tulsa. He expects the Spartans to be ready this coming weekend. Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for WMU either in this clash of in-state opponents.

KEY MATCHUP

Kenny Willekes and Raequan Williams vs. the Western Michigan offensive line. Willekes and Williams wreaked havoc last week as the Spartans held Tulsa to minus-73 yards rushing. The Broncos will need to contain those two standout defensive linemen at least a little if they want to pull off an upset.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WMU: Keith Mixon had kickoff returns of 52, 26 and 65 yards in a season-opening win over Monmouth.

Michigan State: QB Brian Lewerke avoided turnovers last week, but the Spartans managed only one offensive touchdown, and that was on the first drive of the game. Lewerke threw for 192 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Dantonio needs one victory to tie Duffy Daugherty’s school record of 109. … Jon Wassink threw for 368 yards and five TDs in WMU’s opener. … Tulsa’s minus-73 yards rushing against Michigan State was the lowest total by an FBS team since Mississippi State held Florida to minus-78 in 2000. … WMU has not won a game in this series since 1919. … WMU has faced at least one Big Ten team in every season since 2006. The Broncos beat Northwestern and Illinois in their unbeaten regular season of 2016. … A win would also tie Dantonio with Daugherty for 13th on the Big Ten’s career list. Next up would be John Cooper (111) and Fielding Yost (113).

