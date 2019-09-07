Cook, Prophit help Dayton outlast Indiana St. 42-35

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sean Prophit scored two rushing touchdowns, the last a 13-yard jaunt that was the game…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sean Prophit scored two rushing touchdowns, the last a 13-yard jaunt that was the game winner and Dayton won its season opener 42-35 against Indiana State on Saturday.

Prophit’s run capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive that ended with 1:57 remaining. Indiana State took the kickoff and marched to Dayton’s 26-yard line before Zach Rumpke intercepted Ryan Boyle at the 8-yard line to seal the win.

Dayton quarterback Jack Cook accounted for four touchdowns; two passing and two running. After the Sycamores tied the score at 21 with two straight touchdowns, Cook scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards in a span of four minutes in the third quarter. Indiana State countered with back-to-back touchdowns when Peterson Kerlegrand ran it in from 19 yards with 14:55 left and Chris Childers ran it from five yards four minutes later.

Cook threw for 251 yards and ran for 52.

Kerlegrand ran for 194 yards and scored twice.

The Sycamores (0-2) entered the contest ranked No. 15 in FCS. Dayton beat its highest-ever ranked opponent in program history.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.