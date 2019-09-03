Coastal Carolina relocating fall teams due to hurricane

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s football team is relocating due to a hurricane for the second straight year, this…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina’s football team is relocating due to a hurricane for the second straight year, this time staying and training in South Carolina’s Upstate region to get away from approaching Hurricane Dorian.

School officials said Tuesday the team would move to Greenville until it flew to Kansas where the Chanticleers will take on the Jayhawks on Saturday.

A year ago, Coastal Carolina’s football team was away from campus nearly three weeks as the region was hit with flooding from Hurricane Florence. Officials say eight of its teams that play in the fall are moving.

Hurricane Dorian is a category four storm that is forecast to slowly make its way along the East coast and affect South Carolina late Wednesday and Thursday.

