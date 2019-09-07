Brown, Dillon carry BC to easy 45-13 win over Richmond

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and…

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and Boston College coasted to a 45-13 nonconference victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and didn’t throw an interception, backup running back David Bailey had 97 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon finished with 86 yards on 17 attempts.

Coming off a season-opening 35-28 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Virginia Tech last week, the Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions, turning a simple swing pass and slant into easy scores en route to a 35-10 halftime edge.

Boston College gained 518 total yards, including 346 rushing.

Joe Mancuso completed 11 of 17 for 124 yards with a TD but was picked off twice for the Spiders. He also ran for 70 yards.

The Eagles scored on the opening drive when true freshman Zay Flowers went 46 yards on a reverse. The 5-foot-11 receiver had 92 yards rushing on just three carries.

After punting on the second possession, Brown hit tight end Korab Idrizi for a 7-yard score and Dillon capped a 71-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 21-0.

After Richmond cut it to 21-7 when Keyston Fuller caught a 35-yard pass from Mancuso, Dillon took a simple swing pass and went down the right sideline for a 42-yard TD.

Brown’s third TD of the half was a 55-yard slant that tight end Jake Burt took down the middle of the field.

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond: The Spiders did move the ball, at times, through BC’s defense, which should give them confidence when they enter Colonial Athletic Association play.

Boston College: The early portion of the schedule is by far the easiest for the Eagles, who have to pile up wins before they close the season with four of their final five on the road, including ACC games at Clemson, Syracuse and Pittsburgh to go with an independent matchup at Notre Dame.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Opens its CAA play at home against Elon on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Kansas on Friday night.

