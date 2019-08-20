Oklahoma grad transfer QB Kendall named starter at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown on Tuesday announced the choice of Kendall, who beat out three others.

At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. His decision to leave drew intense scrutiny when Oklahoma initially sought to block the move.

For his career, Kendall has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Brown also announced that the NCAA has ruled that Bowling Green transfer quarterback Jarret Doege will be eligible to play immediately. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Others quarterbacks on the roster are junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe.

