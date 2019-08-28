Home » NCAA Football » NCAA rules UNC's Kelly…

NCAA rules UNC’s Kelly eligible after transfer from Auburn

The Associated Press

August 28, 2019, 8:49 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says Auburn transfer Cam’Ron Kelly has been ruled eligible to play this season.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe announced the NCAA’s ruling Wednesday.

Kelly enrolled at Auburn in January before deciding three months later to transfer to North Carolina to be closer to his home in Virginia. He had said his mother and sister were dealing with unspecified health issues, and UNC sought a waiver for immediate eligibility.

The Tar Heels open the season Saturday against South Carolina in Charlotte.

