Jarren Williams selected as Miami’s starting quarterback

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Williams has been selected as Miami’s starting quarterback, after beating out N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell for the job.

Williams appeared in just one game for the Hurricanes last season, completing one of three passes. But he did enough in camp to convince new coach Manny Diaz that he was right for the job, and will start for Miami against Florida in the season-opener Aug. 24.

Diaz says “we feel like Jarren has the greatest upside due to his passing ability, his instincts and his determination.”

The competition between Perry and Martell is still open for the backup spot.

Perry split time with now-graduated Malik Rosier at quarterback for Miami last season. Martell transferred in from Ohio State, where he completed 23 of 28 passes a year ago.

