Home » NCAA Football » Eastern Washington football players…

Eastern Washington football players recovering from shooting

The Associated Press

July 14, 2019, 2:31 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two Eastern Washington University football players were shot in Spokane’s downtown bar district.

Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after Saturday’s shooting.

University officials say the student-athletes are expected to fully recover.

Hayes is listed as a starter at safety on the preseason depth chart. He’s from Tacoma, Washington.

Moore is listed as a starter at defensive tackle on the preseason depth chart. He’s from Bremerton, Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up