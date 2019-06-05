202
Home » NCAA Football » WVU safety Pitts joins…

WVU safety Pitts joins Robinson in NCAA transfer portal

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 12:07 pm 06/05/2019 12:07pm
Share

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Safety Derrek Pitts is looking to transfer from West Virginia following a similar move by All-Big 12 safety Kenny Robinson.

West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Wednesday that Pitts has joined Robinson in putting put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.

Pitts started two games last season and finished with 27 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.

The departures of Pitts and Robinson would leave the Mountaineers especially thin at safety under new coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. The unit also lost four-year starter Dravon Askew-Henry.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!