W. Virginia’s All-Big 12 Robinson in NCAA transfer portal

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 12:20 pm 06/04/2019 12:20pm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — All-Big 12 safety Kenny Robinson is looking to transfer from West Virginia less than three months before the start of the season.

West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Tuesday that Robinson has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.

Robinson started 20 games in two seasons. He had a team-high four interceptions and was second in tackles with 77 as a sophomore in 2018.

His departure would be another setback to a unit that lost all-Big 12 linebacker David Long and much of its defensive line.

Neal Brown enters his first season as coach after Dana Holgorsen left for Houston. Brown brought defensive coordinator Vic Koenning with him from Troy.

