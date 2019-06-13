202
Home » NCAA Football » Vanderbilt, SMU to play…

Vanderbilt, SMU to play 3-game series starting in 2024

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 1:43 pm 06/13/2019 01:43pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt and SMU have scheduled a three-game series that starts in 2024.

The two teams will face each other twice in Nashville and once in Dallas during a six-year stretch.

The series starts when SMU visits Vanderbilt on Sept. 14, 2024. Vanderbilt will host SMU again on Sept. 9, 2028. Vanderbilt will play at SMU on Sept. 15, 2029.

Vanderbilt and SMU have split their four previous meetings. Vanderbilt won in 1937 and 1991. SMU beat the Commodores in 1936 and 1990.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!