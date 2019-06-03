Iowa, Iowa State extend football series through 2025

202
By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 12:38 pm 06/03/2019 12:38pm
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State have extended their annual football rivalry two more seasons through 2025.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones announced Monday that Iowa State will play in Iowa City in 2024, and the Hawkeyes will visit Ames the following year. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other since 1894, and they’ve done so every year since 1977.

The Hawkeyes, who hold a 44-22 advantage over the Cyclones, will play on the road against them in September.

