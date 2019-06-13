202
Arizona State’s Herm Edwards to serve as professor

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 3:25 pm 06/13/2019 03:25pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Herm Edwards is adding a new title at Arizona State: Professor.

The school announced Thursday that the Arizona State head football coach will become a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Edwards will serve as a guest lecturer and conduct regular discussions on sports and media while continuing to coach the football team.

A former NFL coach, Edwards spent eight years as a football analyst for ESPN. He was hired as Arizona State’s coach last year and surpassed outside expectations, leading the Sun Devils to a 7-6 record and a trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

