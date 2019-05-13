202
Home » NCAA Football » Titans sign 6 to…

Titans sign 6 to roster after trying out at rookie minicamp

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 4:33 pm 05/13/2019 04:33pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with wide receiver Cody Hollister and five other players who tried out for the team during a rookie minicamp.

The Titans announced the moves Monday after wrapping up their three-day rookie minicamp.

Hollister spent the 2017 season on the practice squad with the New England Patriots and was on their reserve/non-football injury list last season after going undrafted out of Arkansas. Defensive backs LaDarius Wiley of Vanderbilt, D’Andre Payne of Iowa State and Kareem Orr of Chattanooga, tight end Parker Hesse of Iowa, and wide receiver Joseph Parker of Chattanooga all went undrafted last month.

The Titans also waived four players in receiver Isaac Zico and defensive backs Taj-Amir Torres, Jonathan Crawford and Hamp Cheevers with Cheevers waived as injured.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!