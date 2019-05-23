202
Home » NCAA Football » Texas gives football coach…

Texas gives football coach Herman 2-year contract extension

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 10:37 am 05/23/2019 10:37am
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas System regents have approved a two-year contract extension for Longhorns football coach Tom Herman after the program’s first 10-win season in a decade.

The deal approved Thursday extends Herman’s guaranteed contract through 2023 and will pay him $6.5 million in 2022 and $6.750 million in the final year.

After a 7-6 finish in his first season in 2017, Texas went 10-4 in 2018, the first time the program had reached 10 wins since the 2009 season when the Longhorns played for the national championship. The Longhorns played in the Big 12 championship game last season and defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Texas opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 at home against Louisiana Tech.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!