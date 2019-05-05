202
Home » NCAA Football » Michigan football team visits…

Michigan football team visits prison Mandela spent 18 years

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 3:39 pm 05/05/2019 03:39pm
Share
Members of the University of Michigan American Football Team listen to former prisoner turned guide, Ntando Mbatha, during their visit to Robben Island in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, May 5, 2019. The team visited the former prison Island where former President Nelson Mandela spent time. (AP Photo/Nasief Manie)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Michigan’s football team visited Robben Island , where former President Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison.

The Wolverines took a tour of the prison Sunday as part of their trip to South Africa after completing the semester.

The Jim Harbaugh-led program went to France and Italy the previous two years. The coach has mentioned Greece, Spain and Cuba as possible destinations for the annual opportunities for his players to learn and bond.

Michigan alumni Bobby Kotick and Don Graham funded last year’s trip, and Kotick paid for the visit to Italy. Harbaugh has said Kotick will pay for the tours as long as the coach wants to do them.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!