Maryland snags ex-Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Jackson, a star at Virginia Tech two seasons ago, has transferred to Maryland with two years of eligibility remaining.

Terrapins coach Michael Locksley also announced Tuesday that tight end Tyler Mabry will join the Maryland football program after playing three years at Buffalo.

Jackson started all 13 games for the Hokies in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. He threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns, and also ran for 324 yards and six scores.

Jackson started the first three games of the 2018 season for the Hokies before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He verbally committed to Maryland in February after putting his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 23.

Mabry appeared in all 38 games during his three years at Buffalo, making 29 starts. He caught 27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

