202
Home » NCAA Football » Mannix immediately eligible at…

Mannix immediately eligible at Texas Tech with NCAA waiver

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 3:32 pm 05/05/2019 03:32pm
Share

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — McLane Mannix will be able to play next season for Texas Tech after an NCAA waiver that made the Nevada transfer immediately eligible.

Mannix transferred in January and went to spring drills with the Red Raiders.

A native of nearby Midland, Texas, Mannix initially went to Nevada, where he had 107 catches for 1,653 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!