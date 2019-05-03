202
Duke, Cutcliffe agree to 2-year extension through ’22 season

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 6:30 pm 05/03/2019 06:30pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has extended football coach David Cutcliffe’s contract through the 2022 season.

Athletic director Kevin White announced the two-year extension Friday. Terms were not disclosed, as is customary at the private school.

Cutcliffe has won two Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year awards and has led the Blue Devils to six bowl games in seven years, winning the last three. He is 67-72 in 11 seasons at Duke.

