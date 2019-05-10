Colorado University graduation proceeds in snow

202
By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 6:53 am 05/10/2019 06:53am
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — It was caps, gowns and snowsuits for students as snow fell during spring graduation ceremonies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Students wore ski goggles while wet snow fell on the outdoor event at the university’s football stadium, Folsom Field, on Thursday. Folding chairs and stadium seats were covered with snow.

Temperatures were in the 30s (around 2 degrees Celsius) so the ceremony was shortened.

Students say it wouldn’t be a Colorado graduation without snow and the snowy weather is a blessing.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports more than 8,600 degrees were conferred including some 6,600 bachelor’s degrees and 1,400 master’s degrees.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

