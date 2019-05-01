202
Coach: Football field was ‘piece of heaven’ for slain player

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 8:58 am 05/01/2019 08:58am
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds gathered in Kansas to remember a Washburn University football player who was killed in a shooting that also wounded a friend who had been drafted hours earlier by the New York Giants.

The Kansas City Star reports that coach Craig Schurig said at Tuesday’s vigil for 23-year-old Dwayne Simmons that the football field was his “piece of heaven.” The coach compared Simmons, a junior from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, to the candles carried by mourners, saying he “shined the light on everybody.” The university plans to create a scholarship named for Simmons.

The shooting early Sunday outside an off-campus party also injured cornerback Corey Ballentine, whom the Giants drafted Saturday in the sixth round. The university says Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. No one has been arrested.

