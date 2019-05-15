202
Home » NCAA Football » Coach: Clemson linebacker Smith…

Coach: Clemson linebacker Smith looking to leave program

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 4:00 pm 05/15/2019 04:00pm
Share

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson reserve linebacker Shaq Smith is looking to leave the Tigers’ football program.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Smith has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal with intentions to leave. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith is from Baltimore, Maryland and was considered a five-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in 2016.

Smith was a backup as a redshirt sophomore last season and had 16 tackles, including a sack, over 15 games.

Smith spent this past spring competing for a starting linebacker spot and was praised by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for his leadership at a position that lost two starters off its national championship squad.

Smith graduated earlier this month and would have two years of college eligibility remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!