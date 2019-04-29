202
West Virginia WR Marcus Simms enters NCAA transfer portal

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:23 pm 04/29/2019 05:23pm
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms (8) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, in Morgantown, W.Va. Just in time for the start of the Big 12 season, Marcus Simms has given the Mountaineers a reliable kick and punt returner while also providing a burst of speed on pass catching routes. Simms, who has three touchdown receptions in two games, will be on display again Saturday when West Virginia (2-1) plays at Kansas (1-2).(AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms is looking to transfer.

The school confirmed Monday that Simms has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Rather than play for new head coach Neal Brown after Dana Holgorsen left for Houston, Simms wrote Sunday on Twitter, “On to another chapter.”

Simms had 46 catches for 699 yards and two touchdowns as a junior this past season.

The departure of Simms is another blow to a unit already reeling by the graduations of David Sills and Gary Jennings, who combined for 28 TDs in 2018.

The top returning receiver is junior T.J. Simmons, who was fourth on the team last season with 28 catches for 341 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

dana holgorsen marcus simms NCAA Football neal brown Other Sports News Sports wvu football
