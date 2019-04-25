Steelers trade up in first round to draft linebacker Bush

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up in the first round to select Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft. Pittsburgh initially owned the No. 20 overall pick…

Pittsburgh initially owned the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday night but swapped first round picks with the Broncos, sending Denver a 2019 second round pick (No. 52 overall) and a 2020 third rounder.

The Steelers hope Bush is a capable replacement for Ryan Shazier, the Steelers’ 2014 first-round pick who will sit out a second straight season while recovering from spinal surgery in December 2017.

Bush, a 5-foot-11, 234-pound junior, totaled 172 tackles during a three-year career at Michigan. A consensus All-American in 2018, Bush finished with 10 sacks, one interception, and 11 pass breakups. He was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski and Butkus Awards in 2018. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2017 as the nation’s top linebacker.

This is Pittsburgh’s first top-10 pick since 2000, when the Steelers selected Plaxico Burress at No. 8 overall. Pittsburgh has used its first round pick on a defensive player each of the last seven years.

The last time the Steelers moved up in the first round was 2006, when they picked wide receiver Santonio Holmes. In 2003, Pittsburgh moved the Steelers from 27th overall to No. 16 to select four-time All-Pro safety Troy Polamalu.

“Mean” Joe Greene, the Steelers’ No. 1 pick in 1969, announced Pittsburgh’s first-round selection.

The Steelers still have eight picks remaining, including two third-rounders. Their next pick, No. 66 overall, is the third-rounder acquired for star receiver Antonio Brown – the only player in NFL history with six straight 100-catch seasons – who was traded away to the Oakland Raiders.

