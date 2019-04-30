202
Hoosiers to begin beer, wine sales at home football games

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 4:17 pm 04/30/2019 04:17pm
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University will sell beer and wine at home football games starting this fall.

School officials said Tuesday it will be part of a pilot program recommended by a consulting firm. A third-party vendor will be chosen and will limit purchasers to a two-drink maximum per transaction. All sales will end at the end of the third quarter.

Athletic director Fred Glass said the hope is to reduce alcohol-related incidents inside and around Memorial Stadium. Ten percent of proceeds will be used on the university’s alcohol safety programming.

More than four dozen schools — including five in the Big Ten — already sell alcohol at football games.

