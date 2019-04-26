Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen will reboot by trying to help the Miami Dolphins rebuild. Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, was traded…

Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, was traded Friday to become part of Miami’s makeover under first-round coach Brian Flores.

If Rosen makes an unfavorable first impression with the Dolphins, they might still use their top pick next year on a franchise quarterback. For now, Rosen will contend with well-traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed in March after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.

Arizona used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen, the Cardinals acquired from Miami a second-round choice — No. 62 overall — which they used to draft Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella.

Miami also gave the Cardinals a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

The trade became final with the Dolphins on the clock to make their second-round pick, and it followed a day of speculation about a deal. Rosen wasn’t surprised — he quickly posted a photo of himself in a Dolphins uniform on Instagram.

“He was always a guy that has had a ton of talent,” Miami general manager Chris Grier said. “He’s a smart guy. He can throw it. What everyone always liked about him was how cerebral he was. It’s a young talented guy at a premium position.”

And he has a first-round pedigree — a rarity with the Dolphins. Since 1983, they have drafted only one quarterback in the first round — Tannehill in 2012.

“We’re very high on Josh Rosen and certainly were fine to keep him,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. “There were a number of things that went into it. It’s sort of a sliding scale when you look at the value of what you get for the player as well as the number of players that you can get.”

Flores will decide whether Fitzpatrick or Rosen should start this year, said Grier, who didn’t seem concerned about a potential quarterback controversy.

“Ryan Fitzpatrick has been great,” Grier said. “He’s got personality. He’s a character, a great leader. I think the two of them will be good in the room.”

With a multitude of needs, the Dolphins took Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round Thursday. In the third round Friday night they selected versatile offensive lineman Michael Deiter, a three-year starter for Wisconsin and a second-team All-American as a senior.

Grier said Deiter can play any position in the line.

Before making the deal for Rosen, the Dolphins traded down in the second round. As part of that move, they also sent their fourth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth-round choice this year and a second-round pick next year.

The Dolphins now have 10 picks in 2020, not including two possible compensatory choices. They go into the final day of this year’s draft in the market for an edge rusher.

