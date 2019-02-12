202
Home » NCAA Football » Penn State trustees group…

Penn State trustees group challenges 2012 Sandusky report

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 5:32 pm 02/12/2019 05:32pm
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 1999, file photo, Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, right, poses with his defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, during the college football team's media day in State College, Pa. Alumni-elected Penn State trustees who successfully fought for access to records about a university-commissioned report into how complaints about Sandusky were handled describe it as unreliable and misleading, adding fuel to a debate over the scandal that has roiled for more than seven years. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A small group of Penn State board members that includes longtime defenders of famed football coach Joe Paterno is challenging as unreliable a 2012 university-commissioned investigation of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

In a 109-page report, five current and two former alumni-elected trustees say their review of a trove of documents found that the school-funded private investigation was tainted by improper contacts with the university, the NCAA and state and federal law enforcement.

Former FBI director Louis Freeh’s probe concluded high-ranking administrators and Paterno hushed up the Sandusky scandal to avoid bad publicity.

Freeh calls the group of trustees’ report “misguided, tilted, dishonest and biased.”

The trustees say it’s implausible that Paterno, former university president Graham Spanier and other officials would have knowingly exposed children to harm by a pedophile.

Spanier and two other former administrators were convicted of child endangerment. Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NCAA Football Other Sports News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

College Football News

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500