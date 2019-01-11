202.5
Trump to honor champion Clemson at White House on Monday

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 8:44 pm 01/11/2019 08:44pm
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney speaks to fans who gathered for the return of the team to campus Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Clemson, S.C., the day after the Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to celebrating Clemson’s national champion football team at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the team’s visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming “what a game, what a coach, what a team!”

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the title game.

Trump also honored the Tigers two years ago when they also beat Alabama in the championship game.

